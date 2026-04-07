Firefighters battle heavy flames at local apartment building

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant apartment complex in Dayton on Monday night.

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The fire was reported in the area of Bancroft Street and S Euclid Avenue before 8 p.m., according to the Dayton Police and Fire Facebook page.

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Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the building.

Several crews are on scene working to extinguish the flames.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

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