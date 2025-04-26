Firefighters battle fire at abandoned warehouse in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters battled a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Dayton Saturday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The fire was reported in the 400 block of Todd Street before 9 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming from the one-story warehouse, according to Dayton Police & Fire.
Crews started fighting the fire and searching the building soon after.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
