Firefighters battle fire at abandoned warehouse in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters battled a fire in an abandoned warehouse in Dayton Saturday morning, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Todd Street before 9 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, firefighters saw fire coming from the one-story warehouse, according to Dayton Police & Fire.

Crews started fighting the fire and searching the building soon after.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group