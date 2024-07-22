Firefighter injured after fire destroys Ohio restaurant

CLEVELAND — A firefighter got hurt and a restaurant was destroyed after a fire in Ohio Sunday night.

Cleveland firefighters responded to a fire near West 25th Street and Marvin Avenue, the department wrote on social media.

The fire started at Gargano’s and spread, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

A water main break also forced firefighters to rely on water from distant fire hydrants.

It was initially under control before the fire started up again.

“Fire resumed, the roof collapsed, parapets fell. Companies were able to protect exposures, including a gas station, but the fire building was lost,” Cleveland Fire said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Over 50 firefighters and 11 crews responded to the fire.

