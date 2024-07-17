Firefighter feared being paralyzed after suffering serious injury while cleaning up storm damage

CEDARVILLE TWP. — A volunteer firefighter from Greene County says he hopes to be out of the hospital soon after suffering a serious injury on the job.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke with the firefighter about his serious back injury today. He says he feared being paralyzed tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Firefighters with the Cedarville Twp. Volunteer Fire Department responded to calls after storms hit Sunday, leaving damage behind.

“Cedarville got hit pretty hard,” Chief Kyle Miller said. “We were called out on multiple utility calls for lines down and trees down.”

One of those call was a tree that fell and got tangled in utility lines. Miller responded to that call with Lieutenant Luke Sorensen.

It was on that call that Sorensen sustained a serious back injury. It happened so quickly that he didn’t have time to react.

