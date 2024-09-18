Firefighter arrested at worked, charged in connection to Ohio shooting

CINCINNATI — A firefighter was arrested at work in connection to an August shooting in Ohio.

City manager Sheryl Long said Mack Ogletree, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday morning when he reported to work for an overtime shift, according to a memo sent to the mayor and city council members.

“He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal investigation and an internal review in accordance with CFD’s policies and procedures,” the memo stated.

Ogletree’s regular assignment is at Engine 23 in Walnut Hills. He has been a firefighter for over a year, the memo said.

Ogletree has been charged with two counts of felonious assault in connection to a shooting that happened on Aug. 11 in Colerain Township.

Online jail records show Ogletree is in the Hamilton County Jail and scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

