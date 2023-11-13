Fire sends plumes of black smoke into sky in Dayton

DAYTON — Black smoke was sent into the sky after a fire in Dayton Monday afternoon.

Around 6 p.m. Dayton fire crews were called to the 100 block of South Conover Street for reports of a fire, according to Dayton Police and Fire on social media.

Multiple iWitness 7 viewers called into our newsroom reporting black smoke in the sky in West Dayton.

The fire was also visible on our Storm Center 7 weather cameras.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

S. Conover St. (Staff)

