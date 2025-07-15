Fire sends plume of smoke into air in Kettering

KETTERING — Smoke could be seen from miles away after a fire in Kettering.

Around 2:40 p.m. heavy smoke was reported in the 400 block of East Dorothy Lane.

Photos from the area show a plume of smoke coming from behind a home.

“E Dorothy Ln between Shroyer Rd and Far Hills Ave is currently closed due to a house fire. We will update this post when the road is reopened,” Kettering police posted on social media.

Dispatchers were unable to provide any additional information.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

