Fire reported at sign shop in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP — Firefighters were called to a fire at a sign shop in Harrison Township.

Around 11 p.m. firefighters were called to the 6000 block of North Dixie Drive, listed as the location of “Fastsigns”, for a fire, according to initial reports.

Vandalia dispatchers confirmed they had fire engines on the scene assisting with the fire.

Firefighters on the scene reported flames coming through the roof, according to emergency scanner traffic.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information becomes available.





