Firefighters respond to duplex fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a duplex fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 2:11 a.m. crews with the Dayton Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Maryland Ave on reports of a fire.

Crews are on the scene working to get the fire under control.

It is unclear at this time how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and we will follow up when we know more.

