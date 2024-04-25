Fire destroys home bought 2 days ago in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A fire destroyed a home that was just bought in Fairborn.

Around 9 p.m. Fairborn firefighters were called to the 800 block of Princeton Avenue for reports of fire showing from a one-story home, according to initial reports.

The homeowner told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that he had just bought and closed on the house Monday and had plans to flip it.

Pictures show heavy damage to the inside of the home and melted siding.

The homeowner said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as new information is released.





