Fire crews respond to house fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Kettering fire crews responded to a residential fire on Saturday, Nov. 25, a Kettering Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

The crews were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. to a house on the 3000 block of Ridgemore Avenue, which is near East Dorothy Lane.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates an investigator was called to the scene.

It is unclear how the fire started and how much damage was done.

Information on any potential injuries was not made available.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more information. This story will be updated when more information is available.

