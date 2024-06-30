Fire crews respond to garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Fire crews responded to reports of a garage fire in Dayton Sunday evening.

At 6:08 p.m., Dayton fire crews responded to reports of a fire on 40 W Mumma Avenue, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates AES Ohio was called to the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

