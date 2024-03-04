Fire crews, medics respond to crash in Montgomery County

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Multiple medics responded to a car crash with suspected injuries in German Township Sunday evening.

>> Kayaker locates body of missing Troy girl Ellie Carder, no signs of trauma found

At 6:55 p.m., Germantown fire crews and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 4 and Carlisle Pike.

It is not immediately known how severe any injuries are.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that crews on scene called for Careflight and additional medics.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group