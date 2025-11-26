Fire causes part of roof to collapse at area business building

WEST CHESTER — Firefighters responded to a fire at an area business building on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

West Chester Township wrote in a social media post that part of Thunderbolt Lane was closed on Tuesday after a 3-alarm structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire officials told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, that while no one was in the building, part of the building’s roof collapsed.

The township said the fire has been extinguished.

Firefighters spent several hours clearing the building on Tuesday night, according to the social media post.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group