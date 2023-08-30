Fighter jet exercise to take place in southern areas of Ohio

HILLSBORO, Highland County — People living near or around the Hillsboro area, in Highland County, may hear or see fighter jets in the sky Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio National Guard.

>>RELATED COVERAGE: Ohio Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training through Thursday

The 180th Fighter Wing will be conducting an air defense exercise over Southern Ohio between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

These jets will be flying close to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft as they will be conducting “Track of Interest,” the spokesperson said.

This is when an aircraft is identified as a potential threat and the national guard tracks them down.

>>LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia: Storm moves into Georgia on way to South Carolina

The exercise will help evaluate the response and coordination procedures in place by the Ohio National Guard, the spokesperson said.

If inclement weather occurs, the flights could be relocated, delayed, or canceled.

©2023 Cox Media Group