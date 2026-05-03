Few showers tonight ahead of a warmer start to the week

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening to all of you. I hope your weekend has treated you well. meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been a very cool weekend temperature wise. Our typical highs are in the 70s and we were below that both days.

Tonight

We are navigating a few rain showers in spots this evening. Once these end, we will have a few cloud breaks and lows on either side of 50 degrees. This rain will not fall everywhere and should mostly be light.

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Monday Risk

Much of Monday features dry weather. A few small pop-up type showers may develop in the afternoon. However, very few will see this activity. The better rain chances arrive overnight. Highs on Monday top out in the low and middle 70s, which will be a solid improvement.

The Storm Prediction Center does have a Level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe storms in place. However, honestly I think most, if not all, storms stay below severe limits. Ingredients just do not favor severe storms. Some gusty winds and downpours can occur after dark, but the prospects of severe weather are quite low.

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Tuesday PM

Widespread rain returns by Tuesday evening into the overnight hours. This gives the opportunity for some locally heavy rain in spots. Severe weather is not expected with this activity. Just some good old fashioned rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

Totals

Rain totals by early Wednesday could exceed one inch in some areas. Futurecast has the axis of heaviest rain near and south of I-70, but that may shift a little bit over the next 24 hours or so. Keep our WHIO Weather App handy so you can track everything together with us.

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