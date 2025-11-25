Father speaks out after former bus aide convicted of assaulting 8-year-old son

GREENE COUNTY — A jury convicted a former bus aide of assaulting an 8-year-old child with special needs on his school bus.

Now she could face prison time.

“These adults are supposed to protect our children and take care of them, keep them safe,” Dustin Jackson said. “I’m just glad in our case, we were able to get justice for Nathan.”

Jackson’s son Nathan has special needs.

“He’s non-verbal, autistic,” Dustin said.

Dustin says the trips a Fairborn City Schools bus takes him on to and from his home in Fairborn to Sugarcreek Academy in Bellbrook, a Greene County Educational Service Center school, is back to being one of the highlights of his school day.

“Still have a rough time, every once in a while, trying to get him on the bus. But mostly, it’s a lot better,” Dustin said.

News Center 7 reported in February that Nathan had a hard time on the bus because a former teacher’s aide assaulted him.

She hasn’t worked for the district for two days after the assault in January.

Earlier this month, she went to trial for the assault that was caught on video.

“It got so intense because it was the first time I ever got to see the video in person,” Dustin said. “I had to excuse myself to the hallways of the court because I just, I could not sit there and watch that video anymore.”

A jury convicted Tenyetta Olinger of both counts against her: endangering children and assault on a functionally impaired person.

Dustin shared pictures he took the day of the assault, showing the injuries Nathan suffered.

Including a black eye and a swollen knot on his forehead above that same left eye.

At sentencing, Olinger faces a potential maximum sentence of up to 18 months in prison.

“My heart was about to beat out of my chest because I just didn’t know what to expect,” Dustin said. “I was just happy that justice will be served.”

Olinger will be sentenced in January.

