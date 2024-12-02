Father shot while holding 10-month-old child at Kroger, police say

WHITEHALL — Two men were charged for allegedly shooting a father holding his 10-month-old child in the parking lot of a Kroger.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired near a Kroger in Whitehall, Ohio, around six miles east of Columbus.

Arriving officers found the father at the scene who was shot in the nose, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the child was not injured, though one of the shots narrowly missed the kid.

The father told the officers he was approached by two people, identified as Shyler Swank and Christopher Dumon.

One of them was recording the incident on a phone while the other fired several shots at the father, according to police.

The father told police that he knew Swank and Dumon from the past but hadn’t seen them in several years.

Police said Swank and Dumon were taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Dumon was charged with three counts of complicity and Swank was charged with three counts of felonious assault.

Swank is shielded to appear in court on Tuesday.

