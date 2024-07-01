Father of Lucas Rosales sentenced for sexual assault charges

DAYTON — The father of a 7-year-old boy who disappeared at Eastwood MetroPark last year, prompting two weeks of searches before his body was found in the Great Miami River, has been sentenced for sexual assault charges.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bond set at $1 million for father of Lucas Rosales facing sexual assault charges

Augustine Rosales-Medez was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rosales-Mendez entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of rape under a child under 13, gross sexual imposition of a child under 14, and sexual battery.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called out to Rosales-Medez’s address in Dayton in July 2023 on a sexual assault complaint.

The person who called in the complaint told police a 14-year-old victim, who is known to Rosales-Mendez, had said he had sexually assaulted her and had been doing so for two years, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

>>Father of boy who disappeared at local park in April accused of sexual assault

Rosales-Mendez was later located and arrested days later in Cleveland by the U.S. Marshal Service. He remained in Cuyahoga County until he was extradited to Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Rosales-Medez is not in the country legally and is subject to deportation after serving his prison sentence.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group