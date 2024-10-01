Father dies a month after being attacked by son; new charges filed

DAYTON — New charges have been filed against a man accused of causing his father’s death.

Dorsey Brown, 37, was re-indicted on two counts of murder on Tuesday.

Brown was originally inducted on felonious assault and domestic violence in September 2023. The charges were in connection to an alleged assault on Victoria Avenue in the same month.

Police were called to the home on Victoria Avenue on reports of an assault on Sept. 18, 2023. When they got to the scene, they found 69-year-old Mitchell Brown in a chair “with several lacerations and ‘dents’ on his head.”

When talking to police, Mitchell’s son, Dorsey, admitted to hitting his father “repeatedly with a lamp,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts originally filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Mitchell died in late October.

“Today’s indictment on murder counts is because it was determined the victim died as a direct result of those injuries.,” a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7 on Tuesday.

Court records filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court in January showed that Brown was found to be incompetent to stand trial, but restorable and committed to Summit Behavioral Healthcare for treatment.

An update evaluation submitted to the court in July indicated he was now restored to competency, but there was a “question as to the present competence of” Brown. A second opinion was ordered and needed to be submitted to the court by Aug. 30.

A ruling hasn’t been filed in connection to the second opinion.

Brown is scheduled to appear in court for the new charges on Oct. 8.

