Farmers donate more than 300K eggs to Ohio families in need

GROVE CITY, Ohio — Hundreds of thousands of eggs were donated on Monday to help Ohio families in need.

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Prairie Star Farms worked with farmers across the state to donate 302,400 eggs to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective as part of the nationwide effort called the Great American Egg Drive, our news partners at WBNS reported.

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The Great American Egg Drive allows families to have access to eggs as they celebrate Easter and Passover.

“For us to get a donation this large means a lot of families in central and eastern Ohio will benefit from having fresh eggs on the table,” Matt Habash, President and CEO of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, told WBNS.

The eggs, which Habash said are among the highest-demanded items for food banks, will be delivered to food pantries this week.

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