Family sues after 3-month-old son suffers brain injury; daycare responds

HUBER HEIGHTS — A daycare accused of negligence after a 3-month-old suffered a brain injury is speaking out for the first time.

In October 2024, News Center 7 sat down with a mom who identified herself as Emily and her son as Theo. She shared photos of her son, then 3 months old, at Dayton Children’s Hospital in July 2024.

She said that only one week after she enrolled Theo at Early Beginnings, she checked on him during a lunch break and he was very ill.

She claimed no one from the center told her anything, but Theo began vomiting continuously. Theo was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with bleeding on the brain.

Emily and Theo’s father have filed a lawsuit against the center, along with a former employee.

Early Beggingings Child Care and Learning Center issued the following statement:

We are aware of the recent lawsuit filed in Montgomery County concerning allegations involving a former employee.

The safety, well-being, and development of the children in our care remain our highest priorities.

We understand that this situation may raise concerns, and we remain committed to transparency and maintaining the trust of our families. While we are unable to provide further details due to the ongoing legal process, we want to emphasize our dedication to upholding the highest standards of care and safety.

Due to privacy concerns, we cannot comment on personnel matters.

