Fall-like temperatures in the Valley

DAYTON — Temperatures have dropped behind the cold front that passed through yesterday.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning fell into the 50s for some across the Valley.

In fact, the next three mornings, Dayton International Airport (DAY) will fall into the 50s for low temperatures.

Thursday morning has the potential to break a record low of 52 degrees.

It will be the coolest morning on record if DAY verifies the forecast of 50 degrees on Thursday.

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Forecast Highs

High temperatures are rising well below normal.

In fact, high temperatures have the potential to drop nearly 15 degrees below the average of 86 degrees.

Wednesday will be the coolest high at the airport since mid-June, with a forecast of 72 degrees.

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Temperatures will remain below normal until Monday of next week.

High temperatures over the next three days will remain within the 70s.

Low temperatures through the weekend will remain in the 50s.

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