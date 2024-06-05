Fairborn Kroger, police donate nearly 10,000 pounds of items to local food pantry

FAIRBORN — A local food pantry got their hands on nearly 10,000 pounds of donation items on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing more single parents raising their children or just parents with young children you know and we are feeling that increase of increased demand,” said Jane Doorley, Executive Director of the Fairborn Fish Food Pantry.

Doorley has been feeding the hungry community of Fairborn for more than three decades.

“If you’ve not volunteered it’s hard to imagine the joy that you experience when you put smiles on children’s faces because they have food to eat tonight,” Doorley said.

Last year, she said the pantry handed out over half a million pounds of food.

“We had 45,000 people last year and the childhood poverty rate doubled last year so we are seeing a drumbeat of increasing demand,” Doorely said.

They are always looking for nonperishable food and hygiene items, just one of the reasons the 7,600-pound donation of water and paper products from the Fairborn Kroger and the police department means so much to her.

“The supportive Fairborn Kroger and this community helped make it possible for us to continue to feed the hungry of our community,” Doorely said.

The 80 volunteers at the pantry spent over 100 hours last year getting food ready to be handed out to anyone who needed it.

“We are blessed to be in a community that has a huge heart and wants our community to be the best it possibly can,” she said.





