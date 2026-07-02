Extra-inning double helps Dayton Dragons to walk-off win

DAYTON — It took some extra-inning heroics for the Dayton Dragons to come away with a win on Wednesday night.
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Peyton Stovall’s game-winning double in the 11th inning helped the Dragons beat Lansing, 9-8, at Day Air Ballpark.
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Dayton was down to their final out in the ninth inning.
Yerlin Condifan’s RBI double tied the game at 7-7.
The Lugnuts and the Dragons both added a run in the 10th inning as the game remained tied at 8-8.
Jimmy Romano pitched a scoreless 11th inning for Dayton. Stovall hit a 1-2 pitch off the left-field fence to drive home the winning run.
This was the Dragons’ third walk-off win this season.
Dayton and Lansing split the first two games of this six-game series.
The third game of their six-game series is tonight at 7:05 p.m.
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