Extra-inning double helps Dayton Dragons to walk-off win

DAYTON — It took some extra-inning heroics for the Dayton Dragons to come away with a win on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Peyton Stovall’s game-winning double in the 11th inning helped the Dragons beat Lansing, 9-8, at Day Air Ballpark.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton was down to their final out in the ninth inning.

Yerlin Condifan’s RBI double tied the game at 7-7.

The Lugnuts and the Dragons both added a run in the 10th inning as the game remained tied at 8-8.

Jimmy Romano pitched a scoreless 11th inning for Dayton. Stovall hit a 1-2 pitch off the left-field fence to drive home the winning run.

This was the Dragons’ third walk-off win this season.

Dayton and Lansing split the first two games of this six-game series.

The third game of their six-game series is tonight at 7:05 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]