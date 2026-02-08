Extra deputies on alert for OVI drivers during Super Bowl Sunday

MERCER COUNTY — Some area drivers may see more deputies on the roads on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will be focusing on impaired and distracted drivers during Super Bowl LX celebrations, according to Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

TRENDING STORIES:

While they encourage everyone to have fun with family and friends, the sheriff’s office stated that safety is their top priority.

“Super Bowl Sunday is a time for celebration, but it also historically sees more traffic on the roads and more opportunities for serious crashes,” said Sheriff Timmerman. “We’re asking all people traveling through Mercer County to plan ahead. Designate a sober driver, avoid distractions, and make smart choices so everyone can make it home safely.”

These extra patrols were made possible because of a traffic safety grant.

Deputies will be looking for drivers who may be driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as anyone distracted by electronic devices or any other unsafe behaviors, the sheriff’s office said.

They advised people to designate a sober driver if they had too much to drink.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group