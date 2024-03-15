‘Everything changes within a second;’ Lives changed in moments after severe weather hits Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — People’s lives changed in moments after severe weather ripped through Darke County.

The Reesers lost part of their home and businesses, Ressers Machine incorporated, which has been around for decades.

“It’s crazy to see everything worked for within three minutes is gone, everything they worked for their whole life for leveled out,” Dale Reeser, grandson of the business owners said. “It’s crazy how everything changes within a second.”

The family said they are grateful that none of them were hurt in this storm and they have no doubt their family will rebuild.

A sentiment that Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker agreed with.

“Everybody kept telling me the same thing, which is they were thankful for their life being spared that they had no serious injuries,” Whittaker said “They survived the storm. With friends and neighbors helping them out they’ll be able to rebuild and it is not lost on any of the citizens here.”

Two people were taken to the hospital during the storm, but Whittaker said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

“The citizens in the affected areas are overwhelmed right now with a lot of people already providing (help). So we’re kind of putting that on hold while we assess and then we’re going to put out information on who needs what and what kind of needs we have,” Whittaker said.

Deputies along with emergency personnel are continuing to assess the damage and get help to those who need it.

