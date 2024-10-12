Local

Events and Festivals happening throughout the Miami Valley this weekend

By WHIO Staff

Things to do this weekend Hundreds of thousands of people visit the village of Waynesville every year for the annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival. Contributed file photo

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Looking for something to do? Check out all of the events and festivals happening throughout the Miami Valley this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APPLE BUTTER FESTIVAL -

  • The 44th annual Apple Butter Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. today on S Xenia Street in Enon.
  • Storm Center 7′s very own Nick Dunn will be stirring apple butter starting at 9 a.m.
  • The Apple Butter Festival will be open till 6 p.m. today and will open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

SAUERKRAUT FESTIVAL -

  • The 54th Annual Sauerkraut Festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. The festival is located on Main Street in Waynesville.

OHIO RENNAISANCE FESTIVAL -

  • It’s Romance Weekend at the Ohio Renaissance Festival from 10:30 a.m. — 7:00 p.m. today and Sunday.

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK -

  • The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. today. It’s a 3-mile non-competitive walk that is free for anyone to join!
  • Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Day Air Ball Park at 220 N Patterson Blvd.

HARVEST DAYS PIQUA -

  • From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. today Mainstreet Piqua is hosting “Harvest Days” in Downtown Piqua.
  • It’ll have live entertainment and fall-themed events and is free for the public!
  • If you bring a nonperishable food donation to the Bethany Center or if you show a receipt dated Oct. 12 from a downtown business, you will get a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch!

HUBER HEIGHTS ANNUAL MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL -

  • Huber Heights is holding its annual Multicultural Festival from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Eichelberger Amphitheater at The Heights today.
  • It’ll have food trucks, cultural vendors, kids activities, and a long list of performers!

YELLOW SPRINGS STREET FAIR -

  • From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Yellow Springs Street Fair will take over several streets in Yellow Springs.
  • Food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, and beer will be available for fair-goers to enjoy!

These are just a few of the great events happening this weekend in the Miami Valley.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read