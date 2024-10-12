MIAMI VALLEY — Looking for something to do? Check out all of the events and festivals happening throughout the Miami Valley this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

APPLE BUTTER FESTIVAL -

The 44th annual Apple Butter Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. today on S Xenia Street in Enon.

Storm Center 7′s very own Nick Dunn will be stirring apple butter starting at 9 a.m.

The Apple Butter Festival will be open till 6 p.m. today and will open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

SAUERKRAUT FESTIVAL -

The 54th Annual Sauerkraut Festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. The festival is located on Main Street in Waynesville.

OHIO RENNAISANCE FESTIVAL -

It’s Romance Weekend at the Ohio Renaissance Festival from 10:30 a.m. — 7:00 p.m. today and Sunday.

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK -

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. today. It’s a 3-mile non-competitive walk that is free for anyone to join!

Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Day Air Ball Park at 220 N Patterson Blvd.

HARVEST DAYS PIQUA -

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. today Mainstreet Piqua is hosting “Harvest Days” in Downtown Piqua.

It’ll have live entertainment and fall-themed events and is free for the public!

If you bring a nonperishable food donation to the Bethany Center or if you show a receipt dated Oct. 12 from a downtown business, you will get a free pumpkin from the pumpkin patch!

HUBER HEIGHTS ANNUAL MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL -

Huber Heights is holding its annual Multicultural Festival from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Eichelberger Amphitheater at The Heights today.

It’ll have food trucks, cultural vendors, kids activities, and a long list of performers!

YELLOW SPRINGS STREET FAIR -

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Yellow Springs Street Fair will take over several streets in Yellow Springs.

Food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, and beer will be available for fair-goers to enjoy!

These are just a few of the great events happening this weekend in the Miami Valley.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



