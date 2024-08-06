Local

Event offering no-cost healthcare services coming to Greene County this weekend

XENIA — Several healthcare services will be offered at no cost during a two-day event in Greene County this weekend.

The one-time “GuardCare” weekend will take place at the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive on Aug. 10-11 for those in Greene and surrounding counties.

The event, put on through a partnership between the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department/Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health, will provide no-cost healthcare services including car seat checks, dental exams, mental health screenings, and Medicaid enrollment.

Those participating will not be asked to pay nor asked to provide insurance information.

A GuardCare weekend normally takes place once each summer in a different part of the state, but this is the first one in Ohio since 2019. It’s also the first time this has been held in Greene County.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

