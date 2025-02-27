Evening showers, few thunderstorms possible, wind cranks up; Wind Advisory issued for region Friday

DAYTON — A Wind Advisory is issued for the region Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There is a chance for showers, even a few thunderstorms this evening. Storms will quickly move through and could produce gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, and even graupel, and/or small hail. Showers and storms end tonight. We get chilly. Lows near freezing.

It will be partly cloudy and very windy on Friday. Frequent gusts of 30-40MPH are possible with some gusts upwards of 50MPH. Clouds increase late in the day with a few flurries possible late at night into Saturday morning.

