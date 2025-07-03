Endangered Missing Adult Alert for local 72-year-old man; have you seen him?

DARKE COUNTY — Have you seen this missing man?

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Harold Harleman from Darke County, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He has been missing since Wednesday, July 2, at 10 p.m., when he walked from his residence on Seminole Lane in Arcanum and failed to return.

Mr. Harleman suffers from early-onset dementia, and deputies are concerned for his safety.

He was last seen possibly wearing a black shirt.

Harold Harleman is listed as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, please call 911 or contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 548-2020.

