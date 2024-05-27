Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Clark County woman

CLARK COUNTY — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a Clark County woman.
Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help finding June Thomas, 77, according to the State Attorney General’s (AG) office.
She was last seen leaving a nursing home facility on McCreight Avenue in Springfield at around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday.
Thomas is described as a black female, five feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
She typically wears a burgundy cap/bonnet and long pants, the AG’s office said.
If you see her, you are asked to call 911.
