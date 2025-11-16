Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 66-year-old man from Northern Miami Valley

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Have you seen this missing 66-year-old man?

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office for Willie Kay Williams, 66.

He has been missing since Friday, Nov. 14, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Williams signed himself out of his Cridersville nursing home, walked away from his residence, and hasn’t returned.

He suffers from type 2 diabetes and has reduced mobility. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety, the Ohio AG’s Office said.

Williams is five feet seven inches tall. He weighs 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants with a vertical stripe.

Anyone who sees Williams is asked to call 911 or contact the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 739-6565.

