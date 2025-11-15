UPDATE: Missing Greenville man found safe

GREENVILLE — UPDATE @ 9:35 a.m.:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for a Greenville man has been cancelled.

Police confirmed John Neaves has been found safe.

INITIAL REPORT:

Have you seen this missing 66-year-old man?

Greenville Police are searching for John Neaves.

He walked away from his home on Summer Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday and did not return, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Neaves suffers from memory issues. Police are concerned about this safety.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, a Red Sox hat, and carrying a blanket.

Contact Greenville Police at (937) 548-1103 or 911 if you recognize John Neaves.

