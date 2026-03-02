‘Eliminated a threat;’ Miami Valley leader responds to U.S., Israel attacks on Iran

OHIO/WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Miami Valley leader has responded to the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran on Saturday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who represents Ohio’s 10th congressional district that includes Dayton, appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

He told CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan that Iran had continued their intention to pursue nuclear enrichment.

“They had said and declared that they were going to do that. The programs had not been completely abolished, and their intention had been abolished,” said Turner. “They remained a threat, and the fact that we had the ability to intervene, that imminence is incredibly important.”

He went on to say that this eliminated a threat to the United States and our allies.

Several Ohio leaders reacted to the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), from Ohio’s 3rd congressional district, called the president’s actions “reckless.”

She said that they “put American troops in danger, leaving them vulnerable to retaliation.”

Iranian state media reported that the strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the AP said.

