EF-1 tornado that hit Mercer, Auglaize counties traveled over 16 miles, NWS says

CELINA — The National Weather Service has released a damage report of the EF-1 tornado that started in Mercer County and traveled to Auglaize County Thursday.

The tornado initially began a couple blocks east of North Main Street along East Anthony Street in Celina, the NWS said.

A few houses in the area got light damage to roofs and some trees were knocked down.

The tornado continued eastward causing tree and minor roofing damage.

It continued onto the Menards and Eastview Park before crossing SR-29.

The tornado then took a more northeast motion, damaging several buildings south of SR-39 before crossing from south to north.

The NWS observed damage, mostly consisting of damaged outbuildings, a few houses, and numerous trees, indicating the tornado strengthened with a path of EF-1 damage stretching from Four Turkey Road to SR-116 east of US-33.

To the east of State Route 116, the tornado began to slowly contract in size as it continued eastward.

The final observed damage was found along Bay Road north of US Route 33, therefore it is believed that the tornado dissipated between Bay Road and Kettlersville Road.

The tornado traveled a total of 16.1 miles, with a maximum wind speed of 105 mph and a maximum path width of 1,050 yards.

