E.coli is in Caesar Creek Lake, Ohio Department of Health warns

WAYNESVILLE — E.coli is in Caesar Creek Lake and where it’s coming from is not known, the Ohio Department of Health said.

A water quality advisory is posted at the beach and has been in place since Monday, News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis reports,

Caesar Creek Lake, in southwest Ohio, is centered between Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus. The lake is known for its fishing, boating, visitor center and trail opportunities.

Joseph Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health, said E.coli generally is well treated but can be serious in children, the elderly and those who are in poor health.

“Somewhere within six to twelve, maybe even twenty-four hours after you ingest it you may end up with abdominal pain, fever, chills,” Dr. Allen said. “You can end up with bloody stools. That’s one thing that can happen, depending on the type of bacteria that you get.”

