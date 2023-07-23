Eastbound U.S. 35 closed in Greene County due to police incident

GREENE COUNTY — A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County is closed due to a police incident Saturday night.

>>3 injured, hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Darke Co.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 10:28 p.m. to the area of Eastbound U.S. 35 near U.S. 42 due to a police incident, Greene County Sheriff’s dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

The ramp from Eastbound U.S. 35 to U.S. 42 is also closed. Traffic is also shut down on southbound U.S. 42.

Callers told our newsroom Saturday night several cruisers were in the area.

We are still working to learn the details of the police incident.

NewsCenter 7 will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group