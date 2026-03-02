Early morning snow showers to create dangerous road conditions for drivers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Parts of the Miami Valley are under a winter weather advisory this morning.

With snow entering the area, road conditions can become dangerous for drivers.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will be live in Montgomery County with the latest on road conditions, live on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler, Warren, Clinton, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, and Wayne counties.

