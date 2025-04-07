Local

Freeze Warning, frost possible early tomorrow; dry, cool today

By WHIO Staff
Temperatures near freezing, morning frost to start the work-week
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see drier conditions but colder-than-normal temperatures this week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region Tuesday from 1 a.m. through 11 a.m.

Freeze Warning Photo contributed by Storm Center 7 (via X) (Storm Center 7 (via X) /Storm Center 7 (via X))

Flood Warnings are in effect for the following areas:

  • Mississinewa River (Randolph County)
  • Great Miami River (Butler, Miami, Montgomery Shelby, and Warren counties)
  • Little Miami River (Green and Warren counties)

Flood Alerts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK these changing conditions. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz has the latest LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Some parts of the region saw snow showers on the grassy surfaces and cars Sunday night. Leftover flurries are possible overnight with dusting to half-inch possible.

Ritz says we continue to deal with high water issues from last week’s rain, but most areas will dry out with highs in the low to mid-50s.

It will be very cold early Tuesday with heavy frost possible and lows in the mid-20s. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-40s.

We will see an increased chance of rain mid-week.

Our Storm Center 7 meteorologists will update the forecast.

0 of 13

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read