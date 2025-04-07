Freeze Warning, frost possible early tomorrow; dry, cool today

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see drier conditions but colder-than-normal temperatures this week.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region Tuesday from 1 a.m. through 11 a.m.
Flood Warnings are in effect for the following areas:
- Mississinewa River (Randolph County)
- Great Miami River (Butler, Miami, Montgomery Shelby, and Warren counties)
- Little Miami River (Green and Warren counties)
Some parts of the region saw snow showers on the grassy surfaces and cars Sunday night. Leftover flurries are possible overnight with dusting to half-inch possible.
Ritz says we continue to deal with high water issues from last week’s rain, but most areas will dry out with highs in the low to mid-50s.
It will be very cold early Tuesday with heavy frost possible and lows in the mid-20s. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-40s.
We will see an increased chance of rain mid-week.
