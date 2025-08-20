Dunkin’ to open in Greene Co., offering free coffee for 100 days

BEAVERCREEK — Dunkin’ is celebrating its Grand Opening in Beavercreek with free coffee for 100 days.
The chain will open its location at 2730 N. Fairfield Road on Aug. 26.
A Grand Opening celebration will be held from 9-11 a.m.
The first 100 people in line at the dining room will get a free coffee every day for 100 days.
Those attending the Grand Opening can also grab some swag and limited-edition items.
