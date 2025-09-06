Dry Weekend Continues, No Rain Chances Anytime Soon

DAYTON — Good Saturday evening, everyone! After a cloudy start it was great to see the sunshine and I hope your weekend is off to a great start! Once the sun goes down tonight, you will get a chance to see the nearly full moon and we cool off into the 40s for a low.

With a cool start on Sunday, perhaps a light jacket might be needed early on. However, we climb back into the 70s for most as dry weather continues! These highs are around 10 degrees below normal for the first week of September, but our average highs are on the way down as we move into cooler months.

The dry days will continue mounting as we look through the next 7-10 days here in the Miami Valley. While many of us saw some decent rain this past Thursday, the future rainfall output through September 14th looks to be a zero for us locally and around most of the region.

As dry days continue, expect to notice some leaves changing on trees, rivers and creeks continuing to dry up, and lawns staying dormant. We do see temperatures climbing into the 80s next week, and that may speed up drought conditions worsening due to warmer days leading to a greater evaporation of deeper soil moistures.