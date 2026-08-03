Dry for Tuesday as our next weather system moves in later in the week

DAYTON — A cold front will be moving in later on in the week, and that will impact us with scattered showers and storms for a few days. Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Humidity stays in check for Tuesday before it begins to rise back up to the tropical zone.

That’s mainly thanks to our winds shifting out of the south ahead of a cold front, our next weather system.

Tracking our next weather system to move into the Miami Valley

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

That front will likely approach us on Thursday evening. Cold fronts in the summertime aren’t great at moving through cleanly.

This system looks to stall out and gives us rain chances for quite a few days after it arrives.

Tracking our next weather system to move into the Miami Valley

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

No day is likely to be a washout, but if you have outdoor plans, it may be a good idea to have an indoor option.

©2026 Cox Media Group