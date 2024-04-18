Dry to start, chance of storms tonight; Cooler, frost possible this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Rain/Storms Thursday night
- Colder air attempts to return to the Valley
- Frost possible this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Drying out with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
A chance for storms comes in late Thursday night into Friday morning. A stray storm may be strong with damaging wind gusts.
FRIDAY: A chance for early morning showers and storms.
Turning mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry. Highs in the upper 50s
SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the mid-30s. We’ll have frost potential. Mostly sunny during the afternoon, but cool with highs in the mid-50s.
MONDAY: Frost is possible again during the morning. Partly cloudy and cool with another day in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Warmer with highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees.
