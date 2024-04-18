Dry to start, chance of storms tonight; Cooler, frost possible this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain/Storms Thursday night

Colder air attempts to return to the Valley

Frost possible this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

THURSDAY: Drying out with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Bus stop forecast for Thursday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

A chance for storms comes in late Thursday night into Friday morning. A stray storm may be strong with damaging wind gusts.

Futurecast for Friday morning at 1 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

FRIDAY: A chance for early morning showers and storms.

Futurecast for Friday at 3 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Turning mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Potential rainfall at 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry. Highs in the upper 50s

SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the mid-30s. We’ll have frost potential. Mostly sunny during the afternoon, but cool with highs in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Frost is possible again during the morning. Partly cloudy and cool with another day in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Warmer with highs in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees.

