Drought conditions continue despite heavy rain; Here’s why

MIAMI VALLEY — The latest drought monitor shows virtually no improvements from last week, according to Storm Center 7′s Nick Dunn.

In fact, a second area of Moderate Drought conditions has been introduced for areas like Winchester, Greenville, Troy, and Sidney. Moderate Drought continues from Oxford to Springfield and points south. Abnormally Dry conditions persist for just about everyone else except the Indian Lake area.

As you can see, over the last 30 days some parts of the Miami Valley have received more rain than typical. However, some areas are still behind despite some healthy rain at times.

According to Dunn, it is important to note this latest update reflects measured rain and overall conditions from July 3rd to July 9th. While we did have some rainfall between July 3-9, it was not enough to catch up some areas from the abnormally dry June.

For Dayton, we are still running a deficit of around 0.50″ for the year. The month of June was not very kind as we ended with a big deficit of around 2″.

Many areas saw quite a soaking rain from the remnants of Beryl, which will be captured in the next update for next Thursday.

In some cases, lawns remain brown and dry from the exceptionally hot stretch we had in June that started the quick uptick in drought conditions.

Drought Monitor

Rainfall since June 1st

