Drivers to see an increase on roads during the holiday weekend

MIAMI COUNTY — Amid the Thanksgiving holiday, most travelers plan to drive to their holiday destination, causing this week to be one of the busiest times to be on the road.

AAA expects nearly 82 million people to travel during the Holiday weekend.

The increase is a jump from last year, and nearly 10 million more than in 2020 and 2021.

The traffic on Interstate 75 is just a fraction of what AAA is predicting for the holiday season.

Some drivers have expressed their concerns.

Mohammad Anwar is a truck driver who is headed to Canada. He said the traffic in Cincinnati was very bad.

“It took me almost one and a half hours just for 18/19 kilometers from 71 to 75,” said Anwar.

Tuesday and Wednesday are big travel days leading up to Thanksgiving. AAA is predicting that 73 million people will be driving.

Ohio will see a two percent increase in drivers compared to last year. Meaning more than three million of them will be on Ohio’s roads.

Piper Campbell is a college junior who is traveling home.

“I’m really happy to see my family. We’re just doing a smaller Thanksgiving at my house,” said Campbell.

Campbell is a student at Ohio University and is two hours into her trip home.

She said her playlist helps pass the time.

“Yeah, mostly music. I’ll switch off and listen to a podcast every once in a while. So it’s fun,” said Campbell.

AAA is advising drivers to return from their Thanksgiving travels early Sunday morning to avoid traffic.

