Driver seriously injured after striking snowplow from the rear

DEFIANCE COUNTY — A driver was seriously injured early Sunday morning after running into a snowplow.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the early morning hours of Dec. 14, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a crash on State Route 66 in Defiance County, south of the Defiance-Williams County line, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver, 47-year-old Scott Burchfield of Montpelier, was driving north on SR-66 when he struck the rear of an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) snowplow truck.

Burchfield’s car went off the right side of the road and caught on fire, WTOL-11 reported.

Burchfield was taken to the hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the snowplow was uninjured.

OSHP told WTOL-11 that the plow truck was treating the road when it was struck, and had its green, amber, and white lights flashing at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

ODOT reports that as of Dec. 12, 11 plows have been struck this winter.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group