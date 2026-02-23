Driver seriously injured after rollover crash on busy Dayton road, report says

DAYTON — A driver was seriously injured after a rollover crash in Dayton on Saturday.
Dayton officers and medics responded at around 7:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of N. James H McGee Boulevard on a reported crash, according to a Dayton Police crash report.
A 1996 Gray Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on N. James H McGee Boulevard when a 46-year-old man lost control at Childs Avenue.
The SUV went over the median and rolled over twice, the crash report said.
Medics transported the driver to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Officers cited the man for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
