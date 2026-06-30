Driver seriously injured after crashing into car, house in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a car and a house in Warren County on Friday.

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The crash happened at the intersection of South Waynesville Road and State Route 350 before 6 p.m. on June 26, according to a Warren County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

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A 69-year-old Oregonia womman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on South Waynesville Road when she didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The Silverado was hit by an oncoming Honda Accord, driven by a 27-year-old Clarksville man, according to the report.

The woman then crashed into the west side of a house at 4018 State Route 350.

Medics took her to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The other driver sustained suspected minor injuries in this crash but was not hospitalized.

The report indicates that the woman was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

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