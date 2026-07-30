Driver seriously injured after crash involving semi in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 68-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash in Warren County on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The two-vehicle crash happened on E. Main Street at S. High Street in Lebanon at approximately 1:40 p.m.

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A preliminary investigation found that a 68-year-old Lebanon woman was driving a Nissan Rogue south on S. High Street.

The spokesperson said she didn’t stop for the stop sign at the intersection and hit a trailer being hauled by a Peterbilt 579 semi-truck.

The semi was heading westbound on E. Main Street at the time of the crash and was driven by a 36-year-old South Carolina man.

After the impact, the Nissan stopped partially off the right side of the roadway, and the semi stopped in the lane of travel.

The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.

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